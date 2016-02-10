* NSE, BSE fall much as 1.15 pct
* State-run banks drag, SBI falls ahead of results
* Metal stocks slump
MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian shares fell to their
lowest levels since May 2014 on Wednesday, with State Bank of
India leading the losses ahead of its financial results
that are expected to disappoint just as other major state-run
banks did this quarter.
Four state-run banks reported a spike in bad loans and
provisions for sour debt on Tuesday after a clean-up exercise
ordered by their regulator, sending three of them to net losses
for the fiscal third quarter.
Traders say global slowdown and China worries have been a
drag, but disappointing earnings especially from state-run banks
have made things gloomy for domestic markets.
"Earnings season hasn't been robust so far. Global
uncertainties, China slowdown are making things worse for us,"
said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Head of Fundamental Research at
Karvy Group.
The broader NSE index and the benchmark BSE index
fell as much as 1.15 percent.
Punjab National Bank lost as much as 8.4 percent
as the fourth largest state-run lender reported a 93 percent
slump in profits and brokerages took a grim view.
BSE Metal index lost as much as 2.34 percent as
London copper slipped towards its lowest level in a fortnight as
holidays in top consumer China entered a third day, dampening
demand, while global growth fears dragged on prices.
Cement major ACC Ltd, a Holcim group company, fell
ahead of reporting quarterly results that are expected to lag
street estimates, as per Thomson Reuters Starmine
SmartEstimates.
Cairn India lost more than 6 percent as Brent
crude fell 8 percent to $30/bbl overnight after weak
demand forecasts from the U.S. government and the western
world's energy watchdog.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)