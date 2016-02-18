* NSE index gains 0.8 pct; BSE index up 0.9 pct
* Miners, energy stocks lead gains
* Crude oil recovers on hopes of deal with oil producers
MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian shares rose on Thursday,
heading for their second straight day of gains, as stabilising
crude oil prices lifted mining and energy firms, while stronger
Asian stocks boosted investor appetite for riskier assets.
Asian stocks rose across the board as crude oil steadied on
hopes that big producers will cap output.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve also showed
policymakers were divided over how to interpret the financial
market volatility, suggesting it was backing away from the four
rate hikes that were signaled for this year in December.
Foreign investors sold a net $115.42 million (7.91 billion
rupees) of Indian shares on Feb. 16, taking this year's outflow
to $2.43 billion.
"Any kind of move on the global side wherein the Fed
comforts the market further, will have a positive rub-off on our
market," said Pankaj Pandey, head of research at brokerage ICICI
Direct.
"Liquidity globally is under stress at this time, and what
we have seen is that typically when crude is making new lows,
outflows sort of pick up."
The broader NSE index rose 0.8 percent to 7,165.45,
after hitting a high of 7,215.10 intra-day, while the benchmark
BSE index gained 0.9 percent to 23,594.24 by 0740 GMT.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose more than 5 percent
after its board on Wednesday approved a share buyback for up to
15.69 billion rupees.
Railway sector-linked stocks such as Kalindee Rail
and Alstom jumped on media reports which said India's
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the
construction of six railway lines and a railway bridge.
Public-sector banks such as State Bank of India,
Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda shed
most gains to trade 0.3 to 0.7 percent lower.
SBI has recognised 50 percent of its non-performing assets
during its asset quality review in the December quarter,
Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.
Monsanto India declined 2.3 percent after India's
antitrust regulator ordered investigation into a Monsanto
joint venture over whether the company abused its
dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified cotton
seeds.
(1 Indian rupee = $0.0146)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)