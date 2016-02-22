* NSE, BSE indexes up around 0.3 pct each
* Energy stocks gain as oil prices recover
* Mood seen cautious ahead of budget next week
MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian shares edged up on Monday,
heading for a fourth consecutive winning session, as energy
firms such as Reliance Industries gained after oil
prices recovered from steep losses in the previous session.
Data showing a fall in the number of U.S. rigs in use lifted
crude prices, although analysts warned general oversupply would
likely continue to keep the market weak.
Sentiments also improved in the region after China shares
jumped as investors welcomed Beijing's decision to replace the
top securities regulator and on signs that the government was
stepping up its economic stimulus efforts.
But analysts warn any gains in Indian shares could be
limited ahead of the government's 2016/17 budget due on Feb. 29.
Investors hope policymakers will deliver a fiscally responsible
budget that nonetheless steers spending to key areas such as
infrastructure.
India's parliament is due to start a new session on Tuesday
amid growing worries about the government's stalled reform
agenda such as a revamp of the goods and services tax (GST).
"The forthcoming week until the budget will be very critical
in setting the tone of the market going forward. In case we see
the parliament getting disrupted, markets may correct," said
Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.
"However, if the Parliament proceeds normally, hopes of GST
and a decent budget can spur the Nifty index another 2-3 percent
upward from current levels."
The broader NSE index was up 0.29 percent at 0650
GMT, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.26 percent.
Both indexes were headed for a fourth consecutive session of
gains, matching the four-session rising streak in mid-December.
Energy and mining firms were among leading gainers, with
Reliance Industries up 2 percent and Oil and Natural
Gas Corp up 1.5 percent.
Shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo rose 1.4 percent and
Idea Cellular gained 0.8 percent after the companies
said they would jointly set up a payments bank.
Cement makers gained on hopes the budget would increase
spending on infrastructure. UltraTech Cement rose 2.2
percent.
Among laggards, ITC fell 2.2 percent on worries the
government would raise excise duties for cigarettes in its
2016/17 budget.
Maruti Suzuki dropped 1.4 percent after the
country's biggest carmaker by sales suspended production in
north India amid protests by a local community seeking
reservation in education and government jobs.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Additional reporting by Manoj
Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)