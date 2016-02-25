* NSE index down 0.23 pct, BSE index falls 0.27 pct
* Asian shares slip as oil drops
MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian shares edged lower on
Thursday, set to close down for a third straight session as
caution prevailed ahead of the fiscal budget due next week, and
as weak crude prices continued to weigh on global sentiment.
Railway stocks such as Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers
fell after the government announced a railway budget
for the year starting in April that was seen as lacklustre for
the sector, including keeping freight rates and passenger fares
unchanged.
The railway budget comes before the government unveils its
fiscal budget on Monday amid worries it will widen its deficit
targets to boost economic growth through increased spending.
The budget this year comes at a time when weak crude prices
are hurting global sentiment. China's economy also remains a
concern, with Chinese shares tumbling more than 6 percent as
investors booked profits.
The expiry of monthly derivatives contracts also kept
investors on toes.
"This year we haven't seen any pre-budget rally so
expectations are running really low and because of the external
environment, market is still trading very muted," said Rikesh
Parikh, vice-president of equities at Motilal Oswal Securities.
The broader NSE index was 0.23 percent lower at
7,002.85 by 0821 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
down 0.27 percent to 23,026.
The Nifty has fallen 7.5 percent in February, poised for the
worst month since November 2011.
Railway sector-linked stocks Kalindee Rail Nirman and
Titagarh Wagons fell over 4 percent each amid lack of
any big-bang reforms by the Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu in the
budget.
Bucking the trend, power lenders Rural Electrification Corp
and Power Finance Corp rose between 1
percent and 2 percent after HSBC upgraded both stocks to "buy"
from "hold," citing valuation.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Anand Basu)