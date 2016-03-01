MUMBAI, March 1 Indian shares rose more than 2
percent on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian markets after China
eased monetary policy and as investors were comforted after the
government stuck to its fiscal deficit target for the year
starting in April.
India's broader NSE index gained 2.1 percent, while
the benchmark BSE index also rose 2.1 percent.
Both indexes had fallen around 0.6 percent each on Monday as
a sharp fall in energy stocks offset the broader optimism
sparked by the federal budget.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)