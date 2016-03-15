MUMBAI, March 15 Indian shares fell on Tuesday, a day after hitting a six-week high, dragged down by pharma stocks with Lupin hurting the most, and as Asian equities languished after the Bank of Japan offered a bleaker view of the country's economy.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.02 percent at 24,551.17, while the broader NSE index fell 1.04 percent to end at 7,460.60.

Up next, the market will closely watch the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, beginning on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)