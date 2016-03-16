* BSE index down 0.73 pct, NSE falls 0.66 pct
* Asian shares slip; Fed in focus
* Asian Paints down on Nomura downgrade
March 16 Indian shares fell on Wednesday to
their lowest level in two weeks, tracking weaker Asian equities
as investors grew apprehensive ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady on
Wednesday but investors will focus on how comfortable
policymakers are in proceeding with the gradual rate hike path
they embraced late last year.
Any negative reaction in global markets could impact foreign
flows to India. Foreign investors have bought a net $1.67
billion of shares in March, but still remain net sellers of $1.2
billion this year.
"Fed commentary on future rate hikes will be very critical,
and that is something which is keeping markets fairly nervous,"
said Gautam Sinha Roy, a fund manager at Motilal Oswal Asset
Management, which has about 97 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) in
assets under management.
The broader NSE index was down 0.66 percent at
7,411.21 at 0646 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
down 0.73 percent at 24,373.56. Both indexes earlier hit their
lowest levels since March 2.
Asian Paints fell 2.2 percent after Nomura
downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and reduced its
price target citing valuations.
Cairn India dropped 1 percent after HSBC
downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy," saying the current
share price does not offer any meaningful upside to its target
price.
Lupin dropped 0.3 percent as brokerage Kotak
maintained "reduce" rating on the stock with a "cautious" view,
saying market expectations for sales of Fortamet ER, a drug that
helps lower blood sugar, are too high.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)