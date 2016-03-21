* NSE, BSE indexes up 0.6 pct
* Banks rise; SBI, PNB rise 2-3 pct
* Asian shares fall on oil woes
March 21 Indian stocks rose to a near 11-week
high on Monday as hopes increased the central bank could cut
rates by as much as 50 basis points next month after the
government slashed the country's retail savings rate last week.
The government on Friday cut interest rates for term
deposits offered to millions of small savers after the Reserve
Bank of India reduced interest rates by 125 basis points last
year.
Bank shares rose, tracking strong gains in bond markets.
Aligning the government rates with the private sector could
spur banks to further cut their lending rates and encourage the
RBI to cut rates more aggressively at its April 5 policy review,
analysts said.
Traders have been expecting the RBI to cut rates by 25 bps,
but now see the prospect of a 50 bps easing.
"With the cut we have seen in the small saving schemes, the
probability of 50 bps (rate cut) has gone up and that's why
markets are looking to break out of this short-term range," said
Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Securities.
The broader NSE index rose 0.55 percent to 7,646.25
by 0710 GMT, its fourth consecutive increase, while the
benchmark BSE index gained 0.66 percent to 25,117.12.
Both the indexes earlier hit their highest levels since Jan.
7.
Banks led the gains, with State Bank of India
rising 2 percent and Punjab National Bank advancing 3
percent.
The S&P BSE Bankex index has rallied about 13
percent this month after government unveiled a fiscally prudent
budget and as the central bank eased rules on how banks can
account for capital to meet Basel III requirements.
Meanwhile, shares of Indian jewellery firms climbed after
jewellers called off a 19-day strike late on Saturday following
the government's assurance that the excise department would not
"harass" the jewellers while collecting a new tax.
PC Jeweller Ltd advanced 1.6 percent.
Persistent Systems rose as much as 18.7 percent
ahead of an investor and analyst call scheduled after market
close in which investors hope the company would provide
optimistic business guidance for the next fiscal year.
Among the laggards, Asian Paints fell more than
2.5 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities said its channel
checks suggested the company has cut prices across its
decoratives portfolio by around a weighted average of 3 percent.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)