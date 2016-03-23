* BSE index down 0.45 pct, NSE falls 0.29 pct
* Asian shares inch down but hold near 3-1/2-month high
* Oil prices drop after industry data showed rise in U.S.
inventories
March 23 Indian shares fell on Wednesday in line
with Asian peers as investors booked profits ahead of a long
weekend and amid geopolitical concerns after militants targeted
Brussels airport and a city metro station on Tuesday.
Asian shares slipped in subdued trading on Wednesday as
investors pulled back on positions ahead of the long Easter
weekend, opting for caution following the suspected Islamic
State suicide bomb attacks in Brussels.
Indexes however were poised for a fourth consecutive weekly
gain amid hopes India's central bank would cut interest rates by
as much as 50 basis points at a policy review next month, on
easing inflation and a government pledge to stick to its fiscal
deficit target next year.
Indian markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for
public holidays.
"At this juncture, with the market having run-up very
sharply and ahead of the long weekend, we are seeing some degree
of pressure in our market," said Vivek Mahajan, head of
research, Aditya Birla Money.
"It's more to do with the profit-booking as people do not
want to keep big open positions over the weekend."
The broader NSE index was down 0.29 percent at
7693.50 as of 0637 GMT, but was headed for a 0.9 percent gain on
the week.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.45 percent lower at
25,216.54, but was set for a weekly gain of 1 percent.
Both indexes hit their highest levels since Jan. 6 on
Tuesday, and are up nearly 10 percent so far this month.
Recent outperformers led the losers, with ICICI Bank
and State Bank of India down 0.5 percent
each. Both the stocks have risen around 23 percent so far this
month.
Among gainers, miners such as Hindalco Industries
and Vedanta rose 3 percent and 1 percent respectively,
amid signs a revival in China's housing market and supply cuts
by firms like Glencore and Freeport McMoRan
will help shore up copper prices.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)