* NSE index up 1.4 pct, BSE index 1.3 pct higher
* Asian stocks edge up
* Pharma cos gain: Sun Pharma up 2 pct, Lupin 4.7 pct higher
March 30 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent
on Wednesday, heading for their first gain in three sessions, as
global markets gained after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
called for caution when raising U.S. interest rates.
In a speech on Tuesday, Yellen also said inflation has not
yet proven durable against the backdrop of looming global risks
to the U.S. economy, in her first comments since the Fed held
rates steady two weeks ago.
Asian stocks rose as a result, with investors also
encouraged by a rally in crude oil prices and expectations that
the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day.
Foreign investors have bought a net $3.08 billion in Indian
shares so far this month, taking the year's inflows to $208.58
million.
"It's broadly a liquidity-driven push, which has come from
the global market. Earlier there were apprehensions that there
will be tightening of liquidity, but Fed comments show it's not
in hurry to do so," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR
Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index was up 1.4 percent at 7,701 as
of 0740 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 1.3
percent higher at 25,232.63.
Sun Pharmaceuticals rose 2 percent after the
drugmaker said it acquired 14 prescription brands in Japan from
Novartis AG for $293 million.
Tata Steel was up 2.5 percent after Britain's
largest steelmaker said it is considering the sale of its entire
UK business to stem heavy losses.
Drugmaker Lupin gained 4.7 percent, recovering
from Tuesday's losses when it said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had issued observations for a facility in central
India.
