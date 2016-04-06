* March-quarter earnings eyed for clues
* Asia stocks at 3-week lows
* Oil futures jump on output freeze hopes
April 6 Indian shares were little changed on
Wednesday, after posting their worst fall in nearly two months
in the previous session, while broader sentiment remained
cautious as companies gear up to report their quarterly
earnings.
Investors will parse January-March earnings reports for
clues on corporate growth, with analysts already cutting
projections for the quarter, due to a surge in bad loans for
Indian banks, oil price slump and weak global demand.
A weak quarter could hit sentiment further after the Reserve
Bank of India failed to impress markets on Tuesday by cutting
interest rates by 25 basis points, as some had hoped the central
bank would act more boldly.
Traders said global factors would also impact trading in the
next few sessions as Asian stocks held near three-week lows on
Wednesday due to concerns about the underlying strength of the
Chinese economy.
"For the next few days, global cues will take prominence
after which the results season will dominate and expectations
will start building up based on earnings," said Rikesh Parikh,
vice-president of equities at Motilal Oswal Securities.
The broader NSE index was 0.07 percent higher at
7,608.10 by 0833 GMT, after falling more than 2 percent in the
previous session, its biggest single-day percentage decline
since Feb. 11.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.04 percent down at
24,874.19.
Tata Steel surged 5.8 percent after the British
government opened talks on Tuesday with potential buyers for the
company's UK operations.
RPG Life Sciences jumped 14.5 percent after the
drug maker received good manufacturing practice certificate from
the Bavarian Authority for its formulation facility at
Ankleshwar in the state of Gujarat.
Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation rose
2.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively, after Business Standard
reported the Indian civil aviation ministry is likely to abolish
the "5/20 rule".
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)