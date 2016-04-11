* BSE index up 0.5 pct, NSE index 0.6 pct higher
* Focus on March-quarter results season
* Bharti gains on spectrum deal with Aircel
April 11 Indian shares recouped earlier losses
to trade higher on Monday, tracking global markets, even though
investors back home remained cautious ahead of the March-quarter
earnings season that starts on Friday with Infosys' results.
Analysts said March-quarter results were likely to be tepid
and that no significant moves could be expected from the
government until the budget session resumes.
Asian stocks edged up on Monday as Chinese inflation data
fanned optimism that Beijing would continue its loose monetary
policies.
"This week is a week of consolidation as it's a truncated
week and traders won't carry over positions into a long
weekend," Said Arun Kejriwal, director at Kris Research.
"Global cues and earnings will be the key triggers for
markets going ahead."
Stocks have shed 2.1 percent so far this month after rising
11 percent in March, following a global rally on expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its rate-tightening
spree, albeit at a slower pace.
The broader NSE index was up 0.6 percent at 7,601.85
as of 0822 GMT, after falling as much as 0.51 percent earlier in
the session.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.5 percent higher at
24,802.70, after losing as much as 0.61 percent earlier.
Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday and
Friday for public holidays.
Bharti Airtel gained 4 percent after the company
said on Friday it had agreed to pay Aircel $526 million for
radio frequencies in eight service areas, to make its
fourth-generation mobile broadband services available across
India.
Among losers, Monsanto India fell 3 percent after
the country's farm minister said India would continue to
regulate seed prices to benefit its farmers.
(Reporting by Manoj B Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)