* NSE index up 0.09 pct, BSE index lower 0.07 pct
* TCS falls over 2 pct on disappointing margins
* Oil stocks fall on weak crude prices
April 20 Indian shares were little changed on
Wednesday after hitting their highest level in more than three
months earlier in the session, as Tata Consultancy Services
fell on weaker-than-expected margins, while Asian
equities languished following a drop in oil prices.
Oil prices skidded after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a
three-day strike that had cut the nation's crude output by
around half, with worries about an oversupplied market returning
to the fore.
But overall sentiment remained supported after data this
month showed easing inflation and a government forecast for an
above-average monsoon rains sparked hopes of more rate cuts by
the central bank.
"Monsoon forecast has been above normal, so market is
expecting another rate cut some time," said Ajay Bodke, CEO and
chief portfolio manager at Prabhudas Lilladher.
The broader NSE index was up 0.09 percent at 0821
GMT, after earlier rising as much as 0.5 percent to its highest
level since Jan. 4. The benchmark BSE index was down
0.07 percent.
Stock markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Tata Consultancy Services was among the biggest drags,
falling 2.3 percent after the software services exporter's
fourth-quarter margins came in below expectations.
Meanwhile, oil stocks dropped with Reliance Industries
down 2.2 percent and Bharat Petroleum Corp
1.4 percent lower.
Recent outperformers fell, with cigarette maker ITC Ltd
down 0.2 percent after gaining 4 percent in the
previous two sessions.
Housing Development Finance Corp rose 1 percent
after the mortgage lender said it planned to list up to 10
percent of its life insurance joint venture with Britain's
Standard Life Plc.
Tata Steel surged 5.8 percent after Sky News
reported that managers at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks have
been briefed about a potential management buyout plan, citing
sources.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)