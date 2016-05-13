* NSE index down 1.3 pct, BSE index 1.28 pct lower
* Rise in Inflation dampens monetary easing outlook
* Banking stocks fall, ICICI Bank down 3 pct
May 13 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on
Friday after stronger-than-expected consumer inflation data
raised the prospect the central bank would keep interest rates
on hold, sending lenders such as State Bank of India
sharply lower.
Data released late on Thursday showed annualised consumer
price inflation rose at a faster-than-expected pace
to 5.39 percent last month, compared with 4.83 percent in March.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut interest rates by
150 basis points since last year, including most recently by 25
bps in April, but pinned another rate cut on inflation trends
even as separate data released on Thursday showed a struggling
economy with industrial output rising much less than expected.
The central bank holds its next policy review on June 7.
Banks were further hit after the RBI said on Thursday the
sector would have to make higher provisions for lending to large
corporate borrowers above a certain level.
"If inflation remains elevated then RBI's rate cut could get
postponed, but on the other hand IIP (industrial output) numbers
are soft and typically in such a scenario you would expect the
RBI to cut rates. So policy outlook is concerning markets," said
Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 1.3 percent at
7,797.42 as of 0716 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 1.28 percent lower at 25,460.13.
But both indexes were still set to post their first weekly
gain in three, on earnings results which have so far proven
resilient. The NSE index was on track for a gain of 0.9 percent.
Banking stocks dropped on Friday, with the S&P BSE Bankex
index shedding 1.5 percent. State Bank of India and
ICICI Bank were down 2 percent and 3 percent,
respectively.
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.7 percent after the
country's second largest drugmaker on Thursday posted a near 86
percent slump in March-quarter profit.
Eicher Motors declined 3.6 percent after promoters
sold 1.14 million shares, or 4.2 pct stake, for 21 billion
rupees.
Among the gainers, Asian Paints rose 1 percent,
its second consecutive session of gains, after good
March-quarter results.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)