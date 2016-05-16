* NSE index down 0.53 pct, BSE index 0.42 pct lower
* Bank of Baroda shares tank 9 pct on quarterly loss
* Soft China data weighs on global equities
May 16 Indian shares edged down on Monday,
heading for their second session of declines, as state-run
lenders such as Bank of Baroda slumped after a surge in
provisions led to quarterly losses.
Global market sentiment was subdued in the wake of soft
Chinese indicators, which have added to doubts about whether the
world's second-largest economy is stabilising.
Investors were also spooked after data showed India's
wholesale prices unexpectedly rose for the first
time in 18 months in April, ending a period of deflation.
The report comes after data last week showed
stronger-than-expected consumer inflation for April, cementing
expectations the central bank would not cut interest rates at
its policy review on June 7.
"The underperformance is mainly coming from the PSU bank
space after quarterly reports and other banks are also joining
the cue," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.
The broader NSE index was down 0.53 percent at
7,774.21 as of 0724 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.42 percent lower at 25,383.78.
Banking stocks were the biggest losers, with the S&P BSE
Bankex index shedding 1.5 percent.
Bank of Baroda slumped 9 percent after the country's
second-biggest bank by assets posted its second straight
quarterly loss on Friday.
Other lenders such as Central Bank of India, UCO
Bank, Allahabad Bank were down 3-4 percent
after reporting net losses for the March quarter.
Among the gainers, Raymond rose 2 percent after
the Economic Times reported the clothing retailer is in talks
with KKR & Co and Blackstone to sell a 20 percent
stake in its branded apparel business to fund expansion.
Akzo Nobel India gained 4 percent after the
chemicals company posted an 18 percent jump in March-quarter
profit and declared a special dividend.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)