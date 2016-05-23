* NSE index rises 0.16 pct; BSE index up 0.07 pct
* NALCO jumps ahead of board meeting on buyback
* Rising expectations of Fed hike worry investors
May 23 Indian shares edged up on Monday as ITC
rallied after posting stronger-than-expected
March-quarter operating earnings, but broader sentiment was
muted ahead of a deluge of corporate results and the expiry of
derivative contracts this week.
Global stock markets were also a bit lacklustre as investors
bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates
sooner rather than later.
But the focus in India will likely be on corporate earnings,
with Cipla, Tata Steel, Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd and State Bank of India due
to report earnings.
"We have F&O (futures and options) expiry and a whole host
of large and mid-cap companies reporting this week and the next.
My sense is that markets would be subdued and we may see bouts
of short-selling depending upon how earnings are going to
unfold," said Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP
Paribas.
The broader NSE index was 0.16 percent higher at
7,761.14 as of 0656 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was up 0.07 percent at 25,319.01.
Shares of ITC jumped 3.4 percent after the cigarette maker
on Friday posted operating earnings above expectations and said
cigarette volumes were flat though positive after declining for
11 consecutive quarters.
Among other gainers, National Aluminium Co Ltd
rose 5.4 percent ahead of a board meeting on May 25 to consider
share buyback.
Power Grid Corp of India rose 2.3 percent after
the BSE Ltd and S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday that the
stock would be added to the benchmark index from June 20.
However, biscuits maker Britannia Industries
dropped 6 percent after March-quarter results missed analysts'
estimates.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)