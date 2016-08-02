* NSE index up 0.36 pct, BSE index up 0.54 pct
* GST prospects on watch
* BSE auto index among top gainers
Aug 2 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday on
hopes parliament would pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST)
Bill as early as this week, and after the country's weather
office retained its forecast for above-average monsoon rains
this year.
The GST Bill, which has been listed for discussion by the
upper house of parliament on Wednesday, would be the most
far-reaching tax reform in India.
Sentiment was also boosted after India's weather office said
on Monday it expected June-September monsoon rains to be 106
percent of a long-period average.
Analysts however said the GST Bill's enactment was unlikely
to spur any major rally given indexes were seen already
reflecting a positive outcome.
The NSE index hit its highest since April 2015 on
Monday.
"A rally in the short-term might not sustain for too long,"
said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.
"We can also expect some amount of profit-booking happening
as the Bill progresses."
The broader NSE index rose as much as 0.59 percent, while
the benchmark BSE index gained as much as 0.61 percent.
Auto makers were among the leading gainers after companies
reported robust sales in July. The S&P BSE Auto Index
rose as much as 1.1 pct to a record high.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose as much as 2.8
percent to a record high after its July sales went up by 12.7
percent.
The car maker has hiked prices of select models effective
Aug. 1.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained as much as 1.4
percent after U.S. health regulators approved the drugmaker's
generic version of diabetes drug, Glumetza.
Shares of software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd
rose as much as 4 percent on strong June-quarter
results.
PVR Ltd fell as much as 2.5 percent. It gained as
much as 13.76 percent in the previous three sessions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost as much as
2.1 percent, snapping a two-day rally.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns
budget airline IndiGo, fell as much as 6.9 percent to their
lowest since July 5 as Q1 profit fell, hurt by "competitive fare
pressures."
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)