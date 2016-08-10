* NSE index down 0.82 pct, BSE index lower 0.81 pct
* Asian shares up on weak U.S. productivity data
* Lupin down on concerns about earnings outlook
Aug 10 Indian shares fell on Wednesday and were
headed for their second straight session of declines, as drug
maker Lupin Ltd dropped on concerns about its earnings
outlook and as investors weighed whether the recent rally in
equities may have been overdone.
The falls came even as Asian stocks rose after Wall Street
closed near record highs on Tuesday on hopes the Federal Reserve
may hold rates after weak U.S. productivity data.
Back home, a rally since late June has left the broader NSE
index up nearly 7 percent, stretching valuations. The
index is valued at 20.71 times its estimated 12-month earnings,
versus a multiple of 13.46 for the Thomson Reuters Emerging
Markets Asia Pacific Index.
"Since the market had run up, we are seeing some bit of
consolidation at the higher levels," said Pankaj Pandey, head of
research at ICICI Securities.
"From March-quarter onwards, we are seeing some bit of
up-tick in earnings but the positivity of earnings is yet to pan
out."
The NSE index was down 0.82 percent at 8,606.05 as of 0630
GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.81 percent
lower at 27,857.55.
Among the losers, Lupin, India's third-largest drugmaker,
fell 2.9 percent due to worries about its profit margins in the
June quarter and concerns about its outlook, especially in the
United States.
Birla Group's units Aditya Birla (AB) Nuvo and
Grasim Industries fell 5 percent and 6 percent
respectively, on report the parent group plans to merge the two
companies.
But Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 7.8
percent after it reported about 31 percent rise in June-quarter
consolidated profit.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)