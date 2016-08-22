* NSE, BSE indexes down about 0.5 pct
* Asian shares lower on Fed hike bets
* Nifty Bank index down 0.61 pct, PSU Bank Index down 0.8
pct
Aug 22 Indian shares fell on Monday as
state-owned lenders retreated after Urjit Patel was named as the
next central bank governor, which was seen as reducing the
prospect of rate cuts in the near term and as continuing a push
to aggressively clean up bad debt.
A deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since
2013, Patel is due to replace outgoing RBI governor Raghuram
Rajan on Sept. 4.
Patel headed a panel that recommended landmark changes to
monetary policy in India, including a switch to
inflation-targeting and the creation of a committee to set
interest rates, and his views are seen as closely aligned to
Rajan's.
As such traders expect Patel to keep the repo rate on hold
at the RBI's next policy review on Oct. 4 after inflation
accelerated to 6.07 percent in July, above the
RBI's near-term target of 5 percent.
"Patel is more of an inflation-focused guy and effectively
with the inflation rate going up, expectations of a deep rate
easing have diminished", said Dhananjay Sinha, head of research
at Emkay Global Financial Services.
The broader NSE index was down 0.5 percent at
8,622.95 as of 0720 GMT, after falling 0.07 percent in the
previous session. The benchmark BSE index was 0.47
percent lower at 27,947.27.
The Nifty Bank index dropped 0.61 percent, with
State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank
falling 1 percent each. The Nifty PSU Bank index was
down 0.8 percent.
Under Rajan, the RBI has pushed for increased recognition of
bad debt by state-owned lenders, hitting profitability in the
sector.
Banks are also heavy buyers of government bonds, which fell
on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield
up 5 basis points at 7.15 percent.
Among other losers, Cairn India and Vedanta Ltd
shed 2.5 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, after
Vedanta co-CEO Tom Albanese told the Financial Express newspaper
that its revised offer for a merger with Cairn India was final
and would not be sweetened further.
Shares in Welspun India, one of the world's
largest textile manufacturers, fell by their maximum daily limit
of 20 percent after Target Corp said it was severing
ties with the company over a cotton supply dispute.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)