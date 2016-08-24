* NSE index up 0.13 pct, BSE index 0.16 pct higher
* Asian stocks consolidate recent gains amid Fed lull
* Aurobindo Pharma jumps after strong quarterly results
Aug 24 Indian shares crept up on Wednesday, led
by drug maker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd after stellar
quarterly results, but sentiment remained edgy as investors
awaited further clues on whether the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates this year.
Investors' attention now is on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
speech at the annual central bank symposium in Jackson Hole on
Friday. They still doubt the stars will align for a hike anytime
soon, so a hawkish tone from Yellen would challenge that view.
Reflecting the caution, Asian stocks consolidated recent
gains on Wednesday, while oil prices slid after a surprise
buildup in U.S. crude stocks.
Sentiment was also muted ahead of the expiry of the
derivative contracts on Thursday.
"If there is some indication that the U.S. economy is in
good shape and recovery is on track, then there could be some
impact on Indian stocks but the market isn't expecting any
immediate hike in U.S. interest rates because of global economic
uncertainty," said U.R. Bhat, managing director of Dalton
Capital, a unit of U.K. investment management firm Dalton
Strategic Partnership.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.16 percent higher at
28,035.41 as of 0520 GMT, while the broader NSE index
was up 0.13 percent at 8,642.99.
Aurobindo Pharma rose as much as 5.6 percent after the
company on Tuesday reported a 24 percent rise in its
June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher sales.
Among losers, Idea Cellular fell 2.7 percent after
the country's No. 3 mobile phone carrier on Tuesday denied a
news report that it was in exploratory talks about a merger with
larger rival Vodafone India.
Welspun India plunged about 10 percent and headed
for its third straight fall, as the fallout from Target Corp's
decision to terminate business with the firm for passing
off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton escalated.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)