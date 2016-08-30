* NSE, BSE indexes hit 3-week high
* Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto hit record highs
* Positive corporate results cheer market
Aug 30 Indian shares rose for a second
consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets
higher, as gains in auto and financial stocks and a slew of
positive results including from property firm DLF Ltd
lifted sentiment.
Asian shares bounced modestly on Tuesday as doubts the U.S.
Federal Reserve would hike interest rates next month restrained
the dollar, while investors continued to count on more policy
stimulus elsewhere in the world.
The broader NSE Index, which hit a 2016 high of
8,728.35 earlier this month, was up 1.06 percent at 8,698.25 as
of 0727 GMT.
"I think that the market is in a narrow trading range from
8,500-8,800. There will be fresh buys when the index comes down
to 8,500 and profit-booking when the index hits the 8,800-point
mark," said R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Asset
Management.
The benchmark BSE Index was trading 1.01 percent
higher at 28,183.25.
Property-developer DLF Ltd was up as much as 3.2
percent after saying net profit more than doubled in the
June-quarter, while Indian Oil Corp rose as much as
1.62 percent after posting a 25 percent increase in profit for
the June-quarter.
Auto makers also got a boost on hopes of a sales rebound,
with Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto rising as
much as 3.6 percent - 3.8 percent to hit record highs.
HDFC Bank rose as much as 1.85 percent, while
ICICI Bank was up as much as 2.3 percent.
EClerx Services surged almost 10 percent to a
record high after its board approved a proposal to buy back
shares worth 2.34 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)