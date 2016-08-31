* NSE index up 0.45 pct, BSE index 0.23 pct higher
* June-quarter GDP data due later in day
* Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement hit record highs
Aug 31 Indian shares rose for a third straight
session on Wednesday and hit their highest in more than a year
after recent positive corporate results, including that of
Whirlpool of India Ltd, raised optimism ahead of the
release of economic growth data later in the day.
India's gross domestic product growth likely slowed in the
June quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters, though
still posting one of the world's fastest growth
rates.
Good economic growth could continue to attract foreign
institutional investors (FIIs), who have bought a net $1.27
billion in August, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The gains over the past three sessions have helped the NSE
index add about 1.7 percent this month in what could be
its sixth consecutive monthly gain, the longest streak since the
election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2014 sparked
seven straight months of gains.
"FII numbers were largely muted last week, with marginal
negative inflows but since Monday, the provisional numbers have
risen significantly," said Vinod Nair, head of research with
Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Securities.
"This is a good sign ahead of the F&O expiry."
The NSE index was up 0.45 percent at 8,783.80 as of 0708 GMT
after hitting its highest since April 15, 2015 earlier in the
session.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.23 percent at
28,409.32 after hitting its highest since July 23, 2015. It has
gained around 1.3 percent for the month.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose as much as 2.65
percent to a record high of 807 rupees after the Reserve Bank of
India granted approval to the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board to acquire shares in excess of 5 percent but below 10 pct
of the paid-up capital of the company.
Whirlpool India rose as much as 2 percent after
the company reported a 26 percent jump in its June-quarter net
profit.
UltraTech Cement rose as much as 4.4 percent to a
record high of 4,063.9 rupees after the RBI said foreign
investors could invest up to 30 per cent in the company.
Auto and bank stocks were the biggest gainers on the NSE
index, with Tata Motors up around 3.1 percent, while
IndusInd Bank rose 2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)