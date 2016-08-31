Aug 31 Indian shares rose to their highest in
more than a year on Wednesday as a string of positive earnings
results, including most recently from Whirlpool of India Ltd
, lifted sentiment ahead of economic growth data later
in the day.
The broader NSE index rose 0.48 percent to 8,786.20
after earlier hitting its highest since April 2015. It gained
1.7 percent in August, marking its sixth consecutive monthly
gain.
The BSE index rose 0.39 percent to 28,452.17 after
earlier hitting its highest since July 2015. It ended up 1.4
percent for the month.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)