* NSE index up 0.02 pct, BSE down 0.03 pct
* Banks, FMCG companies see profit-booking
* L&T Technology Services rises on mkt debut
Sept 23 Indian shares traded flat on Friday,
taking a pause after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
stand pat on interest rates sparked a rally in the previous
session, but indexes were still headed for a weekly gain.
The Fed decision is sparking hopes of additional foreign
investments into emerging markets such as India, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
trading at near 14-month highs.
"After the move upwards, it's always good to see markets
pause for a while and consolidate, recover and then make a move
up," said Gaurang Shah, vice president, Geojit BNP Paribas
Financial Services.
The broader NSE index was up 0.02 percent at
8,869.05 as of 0641 GMT after rising 1 percent on Thursday. It
had gained 1 percent this week as of Thursday's close.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.03 percent lower at
28,763.70.
Financial and consumer stocks were the biggest drag on the
NSE index with some sectors witnessing profit-booking.
The Nifty Bank index was down 0.44 percent after
Thursday's 1.42 percent rise. Axis Bank was the top
percentage loser with a drop of as much as 5.11 percent.
The Nifty FMCG index, which gained 0.26 percent
in the previous session, was down 0.28 percent.
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rose as much as
4.01 percent to its highest since Aug. 9, after the Indian micro
lender said on Thursday it launched a share sale to institutions
to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($112.55 million).
Shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd rose as much
as 8.3 percent on market debut after the company's $134 million
initial public offering.
($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)