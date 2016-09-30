* NSE index down 0.02 pct; BSE index 0.08 pct lower
* Global markets fall on Deutsche Bank woes
* IT stocks gain
Sept 30 Indian shares were nearly unchanged in
choppy trade on Friday, as investors turned cautious a day after
India said it had conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected
militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.
Sentiment also took a hit as global shares slumped on
worries about the health of Deutsche Bank and as oil
prices pulled back from near-one month highs on scepticism over
OPEC's new plan to curb output.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell more than 1 percent, while Wall Street too
lost about a percent on Thursday.
Indian officials said on Thursday elite troops crossed into
Pakistan-ruled Kashmir and killed suspected militants preparing
to infiltrate and carry out attacks on major cities, in a
surprise raid that raised tensions between the nuclear-armed
rivals.
Share markets in India and Pakistan fell after news of the
raid on Thursday, with India's NSE index falling as much 2.1
percent to its lowest since Aug. 29, while Pakistan's benchmark
100-share index dropped as much as 0.5 percent.
"The market will need some time to digest this problem...and
it will wait and watch for a few days," said Vinod Nair, head of
research with Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 0.02 percent at
8,589.95 by 0618 GMT on Friday, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.08 percent lower at 27,804.41.
Among the gainers, the Nifty IT index rose as
much as 0.77 percent after two straight sessions of decline, led
by Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd.
Auto stocks such as Eicher Motors Ltd and Mahindra
and Mahindra Ltd gained as much as 2.53 percent and
1.76 percent, respectively.
Some financial stocks took a hit, with Housing Development
Finance Corp among the top losers on the NSE index,
falling as much as 1.40 percent.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd slumped as much as 8.80 pct
to its lowest in two weeks, after the company on Thursday said
it got 13 observations from the US FDA after an inspection at
its Daman unit.
