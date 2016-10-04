* NSE, BSE indexes up more than 0.1 pct
* Rate decision expected at 0900 GMT
* Poll shows 26 of 44 analysts see repo rate kept steady
Oct 4 Indian shares edged up on Tuesday, set for
a third straight session of gains, but investors treaded with
caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy announcement
later in the day, which marks Urjit Patel's maiden review as the
governor.
Investors are anxiously awaiting Patel's views on the Indian
economy and inflation, following three years as a deputy to his
predecessor, Raghuram Rajan.
The review also marks the first time a monetary policy
committee will set interest rates, although views are divided on
whether there will be any change this time around.
A Reuters poll showed 26 of 44 analysts surveyed expect the
committee to hold rates, while 16 see prospects for a 25 basis
points cut.
The broader NSE index was up 0.11 percent at
8,747.70 by 0610 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
0.12 percent higher at 28,277.10.
Among the gainers, pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd
rose as much as 4.58 percent after the U.S. FDA
excluded the company's anti-bacterial drug Ceftriazone Sodium
from the import alert it issued earlier.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank Index fell after rising
more than 2 percent over the last two trading sessions, ahead of
the policy announcement at 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)