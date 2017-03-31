* NSE index down 0.2 pct, BSE index 0.3 pct lower
* Recent outperformers fall on profit-booking
* Bharti Infratel top percentage loser
By Aby Jose Koilparambil
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as
investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were
poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial
victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big
foreign inflows into markets.
The NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 9,153.35 as of
0618 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.3
percent lower at 29,562.59.
The NSE index has however advanced 3.1 percent this month
after hitting a record high of 9,218.40 on March 17, spurred by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win in the key northern state of
Uttar Pradesh and net foreign inflows of $4.67 billion into
equity markets as of March 30.
For the quarter, the NSE index rose 11.9 percent, its best
performance since the April-June quarter of 2014 when Modi was
elected to power.
In the 2016/17 fiscal year so far, the NSE has surged 18.5
percent, rebounding from an 8.9 percent fall in the previous
financial year.
Analysts say they expect markets to take a breather in the
short-term as investors brace for corporate results starting
mid-April.
"There could me some more profit-booking happening in the
market. Next week could see some breather in terms of FII
(foreign institutional investor) inflows as well as caution
ahead of earnings season and monsoon data," said Siddhartha
Khemka, head of research at Centrum Wealth.
On Friday, private lender HDFC Bank was trading
1.7 percent lower, sliding for the first time in four sessions
and the top percentage loser among financial stocks on the
index.
The Nifty Bank index, which ended Thursday at a
record closing high, and the Nifty Finance index
each fell as much as 0.7 percent.
Bharti Infratel, which has gained 4.6 percent so
far in the week after it sold about 22 percent stake, was down
3.5 percent, the top percentage loser on the index.
Education services provider CL Educate slumped on
market debut, falling as much as 21 percent from its IPO price
of 502 rupees.
Indian Oil Corp Ltd, which was included in the NSE
index on Friday along with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd
, was the top percentage gainer, rising as much as 3.70
percent.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanathuru)