MUMBAI, Aug 30 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday after better-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data eased concerns about the health of the world's largest economy and triggered a rally in world markets.

Investors, however, were cautious ahead of quarterly economic growth data due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) and market holidays over the next two days.

India's economy, Asia's third-largest, probably grew an annual 7.6 percent in the quarter through June, slowing from the previous quarter's 7.8 percent growth, the median forecast from a poll of 28 economists showed.

Infosys , India's second-largest software services exporter, was among the major gainers rising as much as 2.3 percent to 2,359.90 rupees as the U.S. data boosted prospects for outsourcing demand in its largest market.

At 10:33 a.m. (0503 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was trading up 1.05 percent at 16,589.20 points, after having risen as much as 1.6 percent in opening deals, with 24 of its components in the positive territory.

"The global markets have helped the sentiment and an improvement in the domestic political situation has also boosted hopes for some pending reforms to be taken up for discussion," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital.

India's huge anti-corruption protests may give impetus to a beleaguered government to push its reform process and help ailing economic growth and plummeting business confidence, analysts say.

"The economic growth data is very important for the market and it will give a sense of the growth in this year against the backdrop of the sharp rise in interest rates in recent months," Mital said.

The BSE index, which is down more than 19 percent this year, is set to post its second straight monthly fall in August, as rising interest rates and worries about the health of global economy led investors to pare exposure to risky assets.

Concerns about a slowdown in the Indian economy had also triggered a sell-off in the local stock market. Morgan Stanley had earlier this month pared its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2 percent from 7.7 percent earlier.

Wall Street's main indexes closed between 2.3 percent and 3.3 percent higher on Monday after a report showed consumer spending recorded its largest increase in five months in July in the United States.

Shares in non-bank finance companies rose for the second day, after the central bank said it would allow private sector firms that do not have large exposure in the construction or broking sectors to apply for licences to set up banks.

Reliance Capital was up 2.7 percent at 387.35 rupees, Bajaj Finance was trading 1.9 percent higher at 623.50 rupees and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 3.2 percent to 627.10 rupees.

Citibank said in a report that introduction of new banks was likely to expand growth opportunities in the sector, but it was also likely to increase existing fragmentation and raise competitive intensity both on the lending and deposit side.

Shares in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and the country's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank , gained 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, on bargain hunting by institutional investors after the recent sell-off.

Reliance and ICICI are down 27 percent and 24 percent, respectively, so far this year.

Maruti Suzuki was down 1.2 percent at 1,066.60 rupees after India's top car maker on Monday halted production at one of its plants after it dismissed some workers and asked all others to sign a "good conduct bond".

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 1.05 percent at 4,971.40 points.

In the broader market, losers were ahead of gainers in the ratio of 3.2:1 in relatively low volume of 144 million shares.

* BGR Energy Systems Ltd was up 4.4 percent at 325.40 rupees after the company said it had bagged a contract worth 4.44 billion rupees.

* Religare Enterprises was trading 2.2 percent higher at 430.10 rupees after the company said it had formed an advisory panel to apply for a new banking licence.

