* Sensex gains 1.6 pct as global rally helps

* But posts biggest monthly fall since January

* June qtr econ growth slows, but above forecast

* Reliance, Infosys among biggest gainers; ONGC falls

* Mkt closed on Wednesday, Thursday for local holidays (Updates to close)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Aug 30 Indian shares rose 1.6 percent to their best close in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in global equities after U.S. consumer spending data eased concerns about the health of the world's largest economy.

The gains were underpinned by data that showed India's economy grew at 7.7 percent in the June quarter, its weakest pace in six quarters but better than gloomier predictions.

Investors were, however, circumspect ahead of a two-day market holiday.

"The market was oversold and some sort of value buying was expected specially since there was not much negative news flow from the overseas markets," said Kaushik Dani, a fund manager with Peerless Mutual Fund.

Despite a two-day rebound, the outlook for Indian shares remained hazy, with economists forecasting another rate increase on Sept. 16 when the central bank reviews policy.

"We are not out of the woods yet. The overall market mood will remain cautious in the near term," Dani said, adding there was still lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis as well as impact of rate hikes on the local firms.

The main stock index fell 8.4 percent in August, its second straight monthly drop and the biggest percentage decline since January as rising rates and global economic uncertainty triggered a flight from risky assets.

RELIANCE, INFOSYS

Shares in index heavyweight Reliance Industries were the biggest gainer, rising 3.7 percent to 782.60 rupees on bargain hunting by institutional investors after the recent sell-off, dealers said.

Still, the stock ended down 5.5 percent for the month, taking its losses to 26 percent so far this year.

Infosys , India's No 2 software services exporter, gained 2 percent to 2,342.95 rupees as the encouraging U.S. data boosted prospects for outsourcing demand in its largest market.

The $5.2 billion HSBC GIF Indian Equity fund has recently bought Infosys and ICICI Bank shares, catapulting them into its top-10 holdings, its portfolio manager Sanjiv Duggal told Reuters.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed up 1.59 percent, or 260.42 points, at 16,676.75, after having risen as much as 1.8 percent during trade, with 24 of its components gaining.

The index is down nearly 19 percent this year.

Concerns about a slowdown in the Indian economy had sparked a sell-off in the stock market in recent weeks. Morgan Stanley had earlier this month pared its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2 percent from 7.7 percent earlier.

RATES SEEN RISING

While India's gross domestic product fell below 8 percent for the second straight quarter, the central bank is expected to continue with its monetary tightening to fight high inflation.

Deutsche Bank said in a research report while there was a lot of concern high inflation and interest rates would dampen economic activities, the June quarter growth number was not particularly weak.

It said there was a downside to its forecast of 8 percent growth in this fiscal year to March 2012, but the economy was not "on a path of further deceleration."

"The latest growth number reinforces the view that although growth is slowing down, it is not collapsing as feared by some," said Ashutosh Datar, economist at brokerage IIFL.

"Also, with full-year growth number still above 7 percent, it allows the central bank to keep focus on fighting inflation. Therefore, a 25 basis point rate increase on September 16 is very likely," he said.

The central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2010, including a sharper-than-expected 50 basis point increase last month, raising concerns about its impact on the margins of the companies.

K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital, said the market mood had been helped by hopes the government would take up some of the long-pending reforms for discussion after an improvement in the political situation.

Massive anti-corruption protests that swept India in recent weeks may give impetus to a beleaguered government to push its reform process and help ailing economic growth and plummeting business confidence, analysts say.

Shares in leading financials including top mortgage lender HDFC rose 2.7 percent to 662.65 rupees and HDFC Bank ended 3.4 percent higher at 471.95 rupees, after the stocks had fallen to their lowest levels since March.

But state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp dropped 4.2 percent to 263.30 rupees, as investors were disappointed after the company's board on Monday did not set a timeline for the launch of its follow-on share sale.

The broader 50-share NSE index ended up 1.65 percent at 5,001 points.

In the broader market, gainers were ahead of losers in the ratio of 2.6:1 on strong volume of 652 million shares.

The market is closed on Wednesday and Thursday for local holidays. Trading resumes on Friday.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Non-bank finance companies rose for the second day, after the central bank said it would allow private sector firms that do not have large exposure in the construction or broking sectors to apply for licences to set up banks.

Reliance Capital ended up 1.8 percent at 384.20 rupees and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 1.6 percent to 617.45 rupees.

* Future Capital gained 4.3 percent to 158.75 rupees after sources told Reuters parent Future Group was in talks with a clutch of potential buyers including JPMorgan and KKR to sell the financial services arm.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Unitech on 33 million shares

* IFCI on 26 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 21 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro struggles vs dollar, stung by bailout bickering * Oil off 3-week highs as dollar rises * Stocks at 2-wk high, rally may stall * U.S. stock index futures signal lower open * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview