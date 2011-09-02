(Updates to late morning)

NEW DELHI, Sept 2 Indian shares rose as much as 1.9 percent on Friday, with energy major Reliance Industries and banks leading the gains, as investors looked for bargains in one of the worst performing stocks markets in the world this year.

The country's growth, although slowing, offered better opportunities for global investors in a gloomy world economy that is battling to keep off recession, traders said.

Indian factory output in August grew at its slowest pace in more than two years, a survey showed, but this was better than a contraction in the euro zone, Britain and China.

By 11:41 a.m. (0611 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1 percent at 16,843.02 points, with 24 of its components in the green. It had opened up 1.8 percent.

The benchmark has risen for 3 days in a row, but is down more than 18 percent in the year to date.

The broader 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.93 percent at 5,047.70 points.

This was in contrast to other Asian markets, which fell after low expectations from a key jobs data dragged down Wall Street overnight.

"I don't see any particular reason for the market to be up, but I think we have already substantially corrected, so that is driving the market up today," said Deven Choksey, managing director of brokerage K.R. Choksey.

"There is not enough volume to suggest we are getting into a buying mood," he added.

Indian markets were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for local holidays. On Tuesday, the main stock index had risen 1.6 percent to its best close in nearly two weeks.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, equity head at New Delhi-based SMC Capital, said volume would be low and trading volatile because many people were on holidays.

Reliance Industries, which has the biggest weightage on the benchmark index, rose 2.92 percent to 805.45 rupees.

The banks index climbed almost 1 percent, with biggest lender State Bank of India gaining 1.84 percent.

Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki fell 0.64 percent to 1,084.55 rupees, a day after it said sales for August fell 12.7 percent, following a record 25 percent slump in July, as high interest rates and rising vehicle costs deterred customers in the world's second-fastest growing major auto market.

Top utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra , which reported a healthy 30 percent jump in August sales, gained 2.8 percent, while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp rose 1.2 percent.

Export-driven software services companies fell, with market leader Tata Consultancy Services shedding 1.3 percent and bellwether Infosys Ltd dropping 0.9 percent.

Investors shied away from the sector on concerns of a slowdown in corporate IT spending, if economic uncertainties persist in their major markets such as the United States and Europe.

The sector index was down 0.8 percent.

Shares in learning solutions provider Everonn Education slumped 20 percent, their daily limit, after the company said its chairman Jamshed Irani resigned, following the arrest of its managing director.

Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday, with major indexes falling 1 percent on caution, a day before the government's release of monthly payrolls data, which is shadowed by worries that the data will be weaker than feared.

At 0510 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.8 percent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.90 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading lower by 0.35 percent.

* Jindal Steel & Power rose 3.6 percent after Goldman Sachs reinstated ratings on the company at "buy" and added it to its conviction buy list on attractive valuations and strong earnings growth trajectory.

* State-run National Aluminium Co Ltd rose 1.9 percent after it raised aluminium prices by 2,000 rupees per tonne ($43.6) across all products.

