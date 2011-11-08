NEW DELHI, Nov 8 Indian shares are seen rising early on Tuesday, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp in focus after the state-run explorer reported higher-than-expected earnings.

"ONGC had fantastic result and will boost the overall market," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors.

ONGC said late on Friday its quarterly profit jumped 60 percent, helped by higher oil and gas prices and a lower subsidy burden.

Indian markets were closed on Monday for a religious holiday.

Reliance Power will be watched as it reports earnings on Tuesday.

Jaiprakash Associates will also be in focus after the Economic Times cited its chairman as saying the firm was in talks with multiple investors including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings to sell stake in its cement business.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent by 0252 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.97 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Jain Irrigation Systems after its quarterly net profit jumped 81 percent.

* Videocon Industries after sources told Reuters the company was looking to sell a 25 percent stake in its direct-to-home broadcast services business for roughly $75 million to $100 million.

* Apollo Hospitals Enterprises after its second quarter net profit rose 12.5 percent.

* Carborundum Universal after the company said it had divested entire shareholding in Laserwords Pvt Ltd for 500 million rupees.

* GlaxoSmithKline Pharma after the drugmaker's September quarter net profit fell 7.6 percent.

* Nestle India after its July-September net profit rose 19.5 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Swiss franc hammered, euro fragile * Oil up on Iran dispute, Brent/U.S. spread to $19 * Asia shares rise, Italian debt worry caps gains * Wall St edges up in choppy day, swayed by Europe * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

