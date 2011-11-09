MUMBAI, Nov 9 Indian shares are expected to climbed early on Wednesday, with State Bank of India and state-run fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings.

"The single largest domestic factor is that earnings so far have not really disappointed the investor," said Kishor Ostwal, Chairman at CNI Research.

"The slowdown and effects of successive interest rate hikes should have seen steep slide in earnings. That has not happened," he said.

State Bank, the country's largest lender, is expected to report a 2.9 percent drop in September quarter net profit, a Reuters poll of brokerages done nearly a month ago showed. .

However, on Tuesday, the stock had rallied 1.6 percent on market talk the bank's provisioning may not be as large as feared.

Explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp had beat market expectations on Friday with a 60 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher fuel prices and lower subsidy burden.

Globally, investor sentiment was boosted after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.25 percent by 0253 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.5 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Infrastructure Development Finance Co after its September quarter consolidated net profit jumped 55 percent.

* Bank of India Ltd after the lender said it would issue up to 40 million fresh equity shares through preferential allotment or by any other mode to the Indian government.

* Godrej Industries after its July-September net profit rose 24 percent.

* Aurobindo Pharma after it swung to loss in the September quarter.

* Jet Airways after the carrier said it planned to launch additional flights from Mumbai to Riyadh and Bangkok from Dec. 14 to meet growing demand in the region.

* Welspun India Ltd after its second quarter net profit fell 36 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro holds gains, eyes on Chinese data * Brent rises above $115 on Chinese inflation data * Asian shares rise as concerns over Italy ease * Banks lead Wall St higher as Berlusconi eyes exit

