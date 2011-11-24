NEW DELHI Nov 24 Indian shares are set to extend their fall on Thursday after the main index hit a two-year low in the previous session on mounting concerns about high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering local currency.

Traders said all eyes would be on the government for any movement on its long-stalled agenda of economic reforms, including opening up the retail sector.

Shares in companies that are part of salt-to-software Tata Group will be in focus after the group named insider Cyrus Mistry as the successor to current Chairman Ratan Tata, ending a global search that lasted for more than a year.

The Tata Group includes Tata Motors, owner of the Jaguar Land Rover brands and maker of the Nano, the world's cheapest car, as well as top software firm Tata Consultancy Services, steelmaker Tata Steel and dozens of other companies.

India's federal cabinet is set to discuss on Thursday opening the country's supermarket sector to foreign firms with a 51 percent foreign investment cap, although it may not take a final decision.

Currently, India allows foreign retailers to take a maximum 51 percent stake in single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations, a policy the world's top retailer Wal-Mart and Carrefour among others have lobbied to free up further.

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.4 percent, while the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.7 percent by 0250 GMT.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.3 percent, indicating a lower start for the domestic market.

On Wednesday, India's main 30-share BSE index closed 2.3 percent down at 15,699.97 points, after touching its lowest level since November 2009.

Trading is expected to be choppy due to the expiry of monthly derivative contracts on Thursday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* ABB India Ltd, a unit of Swiss engineering group ABB, after a top executive told Reuters the firm sees continued growth in order inflows despite early-stage projects getting a little delayed.

* SKS Microfinance, after the microlender said its founder Vikram Akula resigned as chairman and named an independent director as an interim replacement.

* Biocon Ltd, after its top executive said the country's largest listed biotechnology company expects to find a deep-pocketed global partner for its experimental oral insulin pill by end-March.

* Thomas Cook India, after the tour operator said its operations would not be affected by the financial troubles of its British parent.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

