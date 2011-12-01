* Sensex up 2nd day, climbs to highest close in 2 weeks

* Foreign inflow hopes drive market

* Domestic headwinds could stall rise - traders

* India factory growth slows in Nov - PMI

* Ranbaxy firms after FDA nod for Lipitor generic (Updates to close)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Dec 1 - Indian shares surged 2.2 percent on Thursday to their best close in two weeks as investors bet on a revival in foreign fund buying after moves by six major central banks to boost cash supplies to troubled European banks.

Oil and gas major Reliance Industries, No.2 lender ICICI Bank and software services bellwether Infosys , which together account for more than a quarter of the benchmark index, led the rally.

Ranbaxy Laboratories closed up 2 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had given approval to the drugmaker to make the first generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

The main 30-share BSE index rose 2.23 percent, or 359.99 points, to 16,483.45, its highest closed since Nov. 16, with all but five of its components rising.

The benchmark, which had slid 8.9 percent in November and is down nearly a fifth in the year to date, gained as much as 3.7 percent in opening deals and analysts said it would be difficult to sustain the rise unless foreign funds pour money in.

"The gains that we saw today sets the market up for profit-taking because the fundamentals have not changed," said Stephen Pope, managing partner at UK-based market research and consulting firm Spotlight Ideas.

"In India, there are ongoing difficulties in terms of inflationary pressure and the inability of the government to kickstart the reforms process," he said, adding the euro zone debt crisis would continue to weigh on the sentiment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in a joint statement on Wednesday they had agreed to provide cheaper dollar funding, boosting global markets.

Foreign funds, which are the main driver of the Indian market, are net sellers this year of $527 million of shares as of Tuesday, compared with a record investments of more than $29 billion in 2010.

Domestic headwinds such as sharp economic slowdown and uncertainty over the fate of crucial reform proposals were also formidable challenges.

Macquarie said in a research report it expected the BSE index to drift towards 14,000 as corporate earnings downgrades continue and foreign fund flows stay volatile.

"Our expectation is for the market to languish at least till mid-2012 before finding any direction," it said.

"Global factors will remain the biggest risk to near-term market performance and while domestic macro weakness will continue to persist for some more time."

India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a survey showed on Thursday.

Data on Wednesday showed the economy grew 6.9 percent in the last quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years, and economists suspected the pace of growth may languish at seven percent in the coming quarters.

Proceedings in parliament have been abruptly called off every day so far since the session started last week as the opposition demand rolling back of a plan to open up the $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets.

"Fundamentals have to take priority sooner than later, and they have not changed much. The domestic growth scenario, for one, is not looking very positive," said Kaushik Dani, fund manager with Peerless Mutual Fund.

Shares in ICICI Bank rose nearly 7 percent to 762.15 rupees, their highest close in nearly two weeks, helped in part by a Morgan Stanley report that said the stock would rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days after the recent underperformance.

The stock had dropped 23.5 percent in November, compared to a nearly 9 percent drop in the benchmark index.

Reliance Industries and software services bellwether Infosys rose 2.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, on institutional buying amid increase in appetite for risky assets, dealers said.

The 50-share NSE index ended 2.17 percent higher at 4,936.85 points. In the broader market, there were nearly two gainers for every loser on strong volume of more than 560 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Tata Motors rallied 5.9 percent after the commercial vehicle and carmaker posted a 41 percent jump in November sales from a year ago. * Hindustan Dorr Oliver rose 1.9 percent after it got an order worth 1.7 billion rupees to set up an effluent collection and treatment system for ONGC Petro's petrochemical project in Dahej, Gujarat.

* Software services provider MphasiS ended down 3.2 percent at 314.40 rupees after its net profit for the fiscal year ended November fell 25 percent to 8.2 billion rupees.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro rises to 2-week high against yen * Brent slips on Eurozone, demand concerns * Stocks extend gains; caution supports bonds * U.S. stock futures signal lower open, Yahoo eyed * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview