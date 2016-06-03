* NSE, BSE indexes up 0.36 pct each
* Both on track for 2nd weekly gain
* Agri stocks, automakers rise
June 3 Indian shares rose to their highest since
late October on Friday and were headed for their second
consecutive weekly gain after the country's weather office
maintained its above-normal monsoon forecast for the year,
lifting firms dependant on rural demand.
The June-September monsoon rains would be 106 percent of the
long-term average, the chief of the Indian weather office said
on Thursday.
Stronger rains could cool down food prices, raising the
prospect that the Reserve Bank of India would be more willing to
cut interest rates again later this year.
For now, the RBI is widely expected to keep the repo rate
at a five-year low of 6.50 percent when it holds
its policy review on Tuesday, after cutting it by 150 basis
points since early last year.
"Expectations of a good monsoon have once again reinforced
the confidence among market participants that the growth may
come back on a good note, considering the consumerism in the
rural side of the economy," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice
president-research at SMC Global Securities.
The broader NSE index was up 0.36 percent at
8,248.65 as of 0750 GMT, after rising as much as 0.52 percent to
its strongest since Oct. 26 earlier in the day. For the week,
the index has added 1.12 percent.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.36 percent to
26,939.78, on track for a weekly gain of 1.1 percent.
Shares of companies dependent on agriculture rose as hopes
of a better monsoon increased expectations of a revival in rural
demand.
Insecticides (India) Ltd rose 2.18 percent, while
Monsanto India Ltd was up 3.07 percent.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 1.82 percent.
Two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto
Ltd, and TVS Motor Co Ltd rose between 1.70
percent and 2.50 percent.
Among losers, Idea Cellular Ltd plunged as much as
12.1 percent after a report that private equity firm Providence
Equity Partners was selling a 3.5 percent stake in the wireless
provider.
