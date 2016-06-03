June 3 Indian shares ended steady on Friday, skidding from a 7-month high hit earlier in the session, as gains in agriculture-related stocks and automakers were offset by a slump in Idea Cellular Ltd.

The broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent higher at 8,220.80, but rose 0.76 percent this week to mark a second consecutive weekly gain. The benchmark BSE index ended unchanged at 26,843.03.

Both indexes had earlier hit their highest levels since late October.

Shares of Idea ended 11 percent down after Providence Equity Partners sold a 3.5 percent stake in the wireless provider. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)