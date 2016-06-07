* NSE index up 0.97 pct, BSE index up 0.95 pct
* RBI keeps key policy rates unchanged, to remain
"accommodative"
* Central bank decision in line with expectations
June 7 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on
Tuesday after the country's central bank kept key rates
unchanged but said it would remain "accommodative" as it keeps
watch on inflation after it climbed unexpectedly in April.
India's central bank kept its policy interest rate
unchanged at a five-year low of 6.50 percent, while
cautiously signalling it could cut rates later this year if
monsoon rains, and other factors, dampen upward pressure on food
prices.
Analysts said the RBI would likely be open to at least one
more 25 basis point rate cut this year after easing the repo
rate by 150 bps since January 2015.
"Going by the track record of the RBI, they would perhaps
wait for the clarity on monsoons," said Ravi Gopalakrishnan,
head of equities at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.
"Post-monsoon, we expect 25 basis points cut and by the end
of the year another 25 basis points."
Apart from needing a good monsoon, Rajan's statement said
inflation risks could also be offset by astute management of
stocks by the government, and by companies increasing supply
capacity.
Consumer price inflation rose at a
faster-than-expected pace, to 5.39 percent in April, from 4.83
percent in March.
The broader NSE index touched its highest since Oct.
26, trading up 0.97 percent at 8,280.9 as of 0903 GMT, while the
benchmark BSE index was up 0.95 percent at 27,032.15.
Both the indexes ended lower on Monday.
ICICI Bank Ltd was the among the top percentage
gainers on the NSE index, touching a 6-week high on a
fund-raising plan.
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd rose as much as 12.4 percent,
its highest since Jan. 11, after The Economic Times reported the
lender may become a takeover target, citing two unidentified
bankers familiar with the developments.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)