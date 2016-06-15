* NSE index up 0.47 pct, BSE 0.55 pct higher
* SBI, associate banks up on report of merger nod
* Sentiment broadly cautious ahead of Fed decision
June 15 Indian shares rose on Wednesday after
four consecutive sessions of falls as investors saw recent
losses as overdone, even though sentiment was broadly cautious
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and the
Brexit referendum.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, and
investors await Chair Janet Yellen's news conference later in
the day. The central bank will also issue its updated economic
projections.
Meanwhile, Britain is due to hold a referendum next week on
whether to exit the European Union.
Still, analysts said shares had now found some support after
the broader NSE index fell 2 percent in the previous
four sessions.
Investors are also hopeful parliament will approve a
revamped goods and services tax that would supplant multiple
federal and state levies. While support has increased among
states, it is yet to achieve a breakthrough.
"At the end of four-five days, most of this weak news may
have been priced in and the value-buying may have added strength
to the recovery," said Anand James, chief market analyst, Geojit
BNP Paribas Financial Services.
The broader NSE index was up 0.47 percent at
8,147.20 as of 0820 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.55 percent higher at 26,540.26.
Some of the blue chips that were recently hit recovered on
Wednesday. Larsen & Toubro gained 2.26 percent after
declining 3.35 percent over the previous four sessions.
Among other gainers, State Bank of India and some of its
associate banks rose after CNBC-TV18, citing government sources,
reported that the cabinet might approve the merger of five
associate banks with the country's biggest lender.
SBI shares rose 1.56 percent, while those of State Bank of
Travancore and State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur
gained 10.51 percent and 8.68 percent, respectively.
Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation and
SpiceJet rose after TV channels quoted sources as
saying that the cabinet had cleared the national civil aviation
policy.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)