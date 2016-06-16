June 16 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, as negative sentiment persisted across the globe after the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged concerns over Britain's likely exit from the European Union while keeping key policy rates steady.

The BSE index fell 0.75 percent to 26,525.46.

The broader NSE index was down 0.8 percent at 8,140.75, after falling as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day.

