* NSE index up 0.59 pct, BSE index 0.58 pct higher
* Volatility index declines; metal stocks rally
* Immediate Brexit impact fades
June 29 Indian shares rose 0.6 percent on
Wednesday with auto and retail sector shares gaining after the
federal government approved a long-awaited pay hike for its
employees, while sentiment was also boosted by a global relief
rally as the immediate impact of Brexit began to fade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1 percent to recoup around one-third of
Friday's stinging loss after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Aiding sentiment globally was data showing the U.S. economy
grew at a 1.1 percent annualised rate in the first quarter,
rather than the 0.8 percent pace reported last month.
The calmer mood was also reflected in the India Volatility
index, which fell about 9 percent on Wednesday after
rising 3.37 percent last Friday.
"The falling volatility clearly indicates that there is some
comfort in the market, and that the market has gone out from the
event risk," said Chandan Taparia, a derivatives and technical
analyst with Anand Rathi Securities.
"Even after having such a negative global event, the market
managed to hold and digest the negative sentiment, which clearly
indicates that the Indian market has the potential to move on
the higher side."
The broader NSE index was up 0.59 percent at
8,175.95 as of 0830 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.58 percent higher at 26,688.83.
Reflecting the optimism, 43 stocks out of the 51 on the
Nifty 50 index were higher.
Shares of consumer goods and auto makers rose after the
Cabinet approved a rise in salaries and pensions for government
employees, according to an official, though details of the hike
were not immediately available.
Hero MotoCorp was among the top gainers on the
Nifty Auto index, rising as much as 4.29 percent to
its highest in nearly three weeks.
Retail stocks Shoppers Stop Ltd and Future
Enterprises gained as much as 8.11 percent and 11.98
percent, respectively.
Metal stocks also rose, after a government source said the
Cabinet cleared a new mineral exploration policy that would
allow private companies to carry out standalone exploration for
the first time.
Vedanta Ltd jumped 4.10 percent, Tata Steel Ltd
gained 1.77 percent and Hindalco Industries Ltd
rose 2.75 percent.
However, some recent outperformers fell, with ITC Ltd
and Hindustan Unilever Ltd down more than 1
percent each.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)