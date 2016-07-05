* NSE index down 0.37 pct, BSE 0.32 pct lower
* Investors book profits after six-session rally
* Fertilizer stocks down after govt's price cut
July 5 India's NSE index retreated from
a 10-month high on Tuesday and looked set to snap six sessions
of gains, as investors paused ahead of major central banks
announcements this week, including the minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting in June.
Indian shares have rallied despite the Brexit vote given the
optimism about the domestic economy and expectations that
central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of
Japan, will expand their monetary easing.
Still, India won't be entirely immune, an analyst warned,
pointing to higher downside risks to earnings in the technology
sector and to broader exports.
"For six days, we had a bull run so there has to be a
breather after that," said U.R. Bhat, managing director of
Dalton Capital, a unit of U.K. investment management firm Dalton
Strategic Partnership.
The broader NSE index was down 0.37 percent at
8,339.75 as of 0740 GMT, after rising nearly 3.5 percent in the
past six sessions and hitting its highest since Aug. 20, 2015
on Monday.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.32 percent to
27,188.76.
Tata Motors Ltd dropped as much as 2.11 percent
after Monday's near 3 percent gain while state-owned gas
producer GAIL fell as much as 2.28 percent after
hitting a one-year high in the previous session.
Meanwhile, fertilizer makers such as Coromandel
International and Zuari Agro Chemicals fell
10 percent and 2.6 percent respectively, following the
government's decision on Monday to cut retail prices of non-urea
fertilisers.
Among the gainers, infrastructure company Jaiprakash
Associates surged as much as 26.37 percent after its
board approved a deal to sell cement plants to UltraTech
at a slightly higher value.
Shares of microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services
gained as much as 2.31 percent after rating agencies
CARE and ICRA upgraded their credit ratings for various
instruments of the company.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)