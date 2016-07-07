* NSE index down 0.05 pct, BSE index up 0.12 pct
* PNB jumps as unit files for IPO
* Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel down on profit-booking
July 7 Indian shares swung between gains and
losses on Thursday as markets took a breather after recent
gains, but worries over global economic growth stagnation
continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Indian shares had rallied for six out of seven sessions as
of Tuesday despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union
last month, given the optimism about the domestic economy and on
expectations global central banks will expand their monetary
easing.
But concerns about instability in the EU remain, and market
experts say a minor correction could be in the offing in Indian
markets given stock valuations may not have much more room to
expand from current levels.
The benchmark index is valued at 19.4 times its
estimated 12-month earnings, versus a multiple of 12.84 for the
Thomson Reuters Emerging Markets Asia Pacific Index
.
"I think markets have shown great resilience after the
Brexit vote and it's a mere pause that we are seeing now. If
markets do fall further from here on valuation worries, that
would be a good buying opportunity," said Gautam Sinha Roy, a
fund manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management, which has about
111 billion rupees in assets under management.
At 0736 GMT, the broader NSE index was down 0.05
percent at 8,331.50, while the benchmark BSE index rose
0.12 percent to 27,200.15. The markets was closed for a public
holiday on Wednesday.
Among the gainers, Punjab National Bank jumped
3.07 percent after its unit PNB Housing Finance filed for a
25-billion-rupee initial public offer.
Claris Lifesciences surged 7.3 percent after the
pharmaceutical company received the Abbreviated New Drug
Application approval for Tobramycin injection on Wednesday.
Insecticides (India) rose 1.8 percent after it
entered into an agreement with U.S.-based Momentive Performance
Materials for getting the product 'Agrosprec Max' on an
exclusive basis for India.
However, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and
Bharti Infratel fell 2 percent each on profit-booking.
Adani Ports has gained nearly 5 percent in the previous two
sessions while Bharti Infratel has risen 10.5 percent in the
past seven sessions.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)