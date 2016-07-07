BRIEF-SVG Capital says NAV per share for 45-wks to Dec.9 up 10 pct
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m)
July 7 Indian shares closed little changed on Thursday as markets took a breather after recent gains, but worries over global economic growth continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.13 percent higher at 27,201.49 while the broader NSE index ended up 0.02 percent at 8,337.90. The market was closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.
For the midday report, click
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.
* Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial