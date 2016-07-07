July 7 Indian shares closed little changed on Thursday as markets took a breather after recent gains, but worries over global economic growth continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.13 percent higher at 27,201.49 while the broader NSE index ended up 0.02 percent at 8,337.90. The market was closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

