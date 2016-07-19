* NSE index falls 0.01 pct, BSE index down 0.05 pct
* Hindustan Unilever results drag NSE index lower
* Portfolio shuffling seen today - analysts
July 19 Indian shares traded flat on Tuesday, as
sentiment was subdued after falling oil prices hit Asian markets
and after retail heavyweight Hindustan Unilever posted
disappointing volume growth.
Trading volumes were thin, with investors also waiting for
other corporate earnings and the progress of the monsoon session
of parliament amid hopes the government would be able to push
through a revamp of the goods and services tax.
After hitting an 11-month high last week, the broader NSE
index posted mild losses in the previous two sessions.
It was down 0.01 percent at 0658 GMT after earlier falling as
much as 0.18 percent.
"I think some amount of selling is being experienced because
technically the market is overbought. That is why we see
pressure on the selling side," said Deven Choksey, Managing
Director at KR Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.05 percent lower on a
day when Asian shares posted mild losses as rising stockpiles of
crude and refined fuel intensified fears of another major supply
glut.
Hindustan Unilever fell as much as 3.40 percent after its
volumes growth in the April-June quarter disappointed some
investors even as its net profit beat estimates. Shares were
last down 3 percent.
Meanwhile, adding to the woes of IT companies, MindTree
fell to a more than one-and-a-half year low after
profit fell and Credit Suisse cut its rating on the stock.
MindTree was last down 6.5 percent and the Nifty IT index
was down 0.18 percent.
Among gainers, indebted infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Power
Ventures Ltd rose as much as 13.1 pct to its highest
since Jan. 13 after saying it will sell a 500 megawatt thermal
power plant in central India to JSW Energy Ltd for 27
billion rupees ($401.8 million) including debt.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)