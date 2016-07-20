July 20 Indian shares rose on Wednesday as drug
makers such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo
Pharma gained after getting approvals for generic
versions of a blockbuster cholesterol drug in the U.S.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary
restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions
of AstraZeneca's drug Crestor in the United States.
Broader sentiment however remained weak as investors kept an
eye out for the passage of a revamped goods and services tax
(GST) bill and on corporate earnings.
"It's a wait-and-watch scenario, more stock-specific as the
broad market is very cautious," said Vinod Nair, head of
research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.
"The focus is on results and GST."
The broader NSE index was up 0.42 percent at
8,562.35 as of 0640 GMT.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.39 percent higher at
27,896.35.
Both the indexes extended gains from the previous session.
The Nifty Pharma Index gained as much as 1.62
pct, with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rising 2.18 percent
and Aurobindo Pharma climbing 3.52 percent on the U.S.
ruling.
The Nifty Midcap 100 Index, which hit a
record high last week, was up 0.75 pct, with Piramal Enterprises
and Cadila Healthcare among the top
percentage gainers.
Wipro fell as much as 5.69 percent after the
country's third-biggest software services exporter on Tuesday
posted results that missed estimates and forecast muted
guidance.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)