July 20 India's NSE index rose for a second consecutive session to close at its highest in nearly a year as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma gained after getting approvals for generic versions of a blockbuster cholesterol drug in the U.S.

The approvals came after a U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of generic versions of AstraZeneca's Crestor in the United States - a ruling that was seen favouring the rights of generics drug makers.

The broader NSE index gained 0.44 percent to 8,565.85, its highest close since Aug. 6.

The BSE index rose 0.46 percent to 27,915.89.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)