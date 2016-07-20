July 20 India's NSE index rose for a second
consecutive session to close at its highest in nearly a year as
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma
gained after getting approvals for generic versions of
a blockbuster cholesterol drug in the U.S.
The approvals came after a U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to
issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of
generic versions of AstraZeneca's Crestor in the United
States - a ruling that was seen favouring the rights of generics
drug makers.
The broader NSE index gained 0.44 percent to
8,565.85, its highest close since Aug. 6.
The BSE index rose 0.46 percent to 27,915.89.
