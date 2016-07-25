* NSE, BSE indexes up 0.5 pct
* Infosys, SBI recover on positive sentiment
* Markets wait for passage of GST bill, corporate earnings
July 25 Indian shares rose on Monday, with
recent under-performers such as Infosys and State Bank
of India recovering on improved sentiment following
assurances from global policymakers on the need to boost growth.
Policymakers from the Group of 20 countries agreed at the
weekend to work to support global growth and better share the
benefits of trade, in a meeting dominated by the impact of
Britain's exit from Europe and fears of rising protectionism.
Overall sentiment was however still cautious given
uncertainty surrounding whether the current session of
parliament will pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill and
as investors awaited other corporate earnings.
"Markets are receiving mixed signals over the uncertainty
clouding GST as of now but if it's passed then FII (foreign
institutional investor) inflow will increase, which could
benefit the market," said Vinod Nair, head of research with
Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Securities
The broader Nifty 50 index was trading 0.5 percent
higher as of 0712 GMT, while the benchmark also rose
0.5 percent.
Infosys rose as much as 0.6 percent, on track for recovery
after falling as much as 10.6 percent following disappointing
April-June results on July 15.
SBI gained as much as 1.9 percent after falling 3.3 percent
in the previous two sessions.
Companies expected to post positive results also gained,
with Bharti Infratel rising as much as 2.7 percent
ahead of its results on Tuesday.
Shares of India's third biggest private sector lender, Axis
Bank, however fell as much as 3.6 pct after posting
weak June-qtr results.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)