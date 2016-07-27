BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
NEW DELHI, July 27 The Indian government on Wednesday raised the limit for foreign investment in the country's stock exchanges to 15 percent from 5 percent, saying the change would enhance India's global competitiveness and boost its capital markets.
India also approved a proposal that will allow foreign portfolio investors to acquire shares when they are initially offered for sale, as in an IPO, and not just on the secondary market. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Board approved co to invest in waste-to-energy plant project with Synova Advance Power Services in total amount of 66.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)