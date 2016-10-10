* NSE index up 0.32 pct, BSE index 0.19 pct higher
* Asian shares edge up as Trump's chances seen fading
* Hindalco, Vedanta Ltd up 2.7 pct and 3.2 pct, respectively
Oct 10 - Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by mining
stocks as Chinese markets returned after a week-long break and
as investors saw a slimmer chance of victory for Republican
Party nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid.
Global risk appetite improved, with Asian stocks and U.S.
stock futures creeping higher after a controversy over Trump's
vulgar comments about women raised expectations that his
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would win the White House in
the Nov. 8 election.
The broader NSE index was up 0.32 percent at
8,725.06 as of 0532 GMT, after falling 0.82 percent over the
past three sessions, while the benchmark BSE index was
0.19 percent higher at 28,113.45.
The daily stock trading volume was weak ahead of public
holidays on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. The NSE index saw less
than a quarter of the 5-day average volume in the first two
hours of trading.
The next key trigger will be July-September results starting
Oct. 13, said traders, adding the earnings recovery was likely
to strengthen due to improvement in the economy and consumption
trends.
"General impression is that Clinton is a better President
for the whole world... But there's no point building hopes based
on a single event, we'll have to wait till the third debate and
getting closer to the elections when a lot of fence sitters make
up their mind," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at
HDFC Securities.
"For now, our markets don't have any trigger to rise sharply
from here, so we're seeing some consolidation ahead of earnings
announcement."
This week, software services provider Tata Consultancy
Services and Infosys are due to report their
quarterly results.
Mining stocks such as Hindalco Industries and
Vedanta Ltd rose 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent,
respectively, on Monday.
The Nifty Metal index was up 1.7 percent,
tracking strength in global metal prices after the world's
biggest metals consumer China returned after a break.
Excel Crop Care rose 1.9 percent after the company
said on Friday promoters have completed the transfer of a 44.98
percent stake to Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co.
IRB Infrastructure Developers fell 1.7 percent
after the company said on Friday the Maharashtra State Road
Development Corp had terminated the Mumbai-Pune Phase II project
awarded to its unit.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)