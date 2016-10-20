* NSE, BSE indexes up about 0.7 pct
* Markets track gains in Asian peers
* Financial stocks lead gains
Oct 20 Indian shares rose on Thursday, after
ending lower the previous day, with financial stocks such as
ICICI Bank contributing most of the gains, while advances in
Asian markets underpinned investor sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
extended gains to 1 percent.
The final U.S. presidential debate between Democratic nominee
Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump also weighed
on market sentiment, as Trump suggested that he might reject the
outcome of the Nov. 8 presidential election if he loses, a
possibility Clinton called "horrifying."
Back home, investors await further quarterly results, with
Reliance Industries Ltd slated to report later in the
day.
"After volatile trading in the previous session, we're
holding ground today. With earnings underway, more results
unfolding would be supportive of the market," said Gaurang Shah,
vice president, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.
"In terms of triggers, the final U.S. presidential debate is
definitely a key," Shah added.
The broader NSE index was up 0.65 percent at
8,715.45 as of 0549 GMT, after falling as much as 0.47 percent
on Wednesday.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.71 percent to
28,182.01, after declining as much as 0.44 percent in the
previous session.
Financial stocks recovered from Wednesday's losses with
almost all constituents trading in the green on the Nifty Bank
Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index
, which also includes non-banking financial
companies.
ICICI Bank Ltd was up nearly 5 percent and Axis
Bank rose 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)